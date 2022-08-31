Bills sign former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin

The Bills have found their replacement for Matt Araiza at punter.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have finally filled their punter vacancy by agreeing to sign Sam Martin on Wednesday.

The Bills must also make a corresponding move to free up room on the roster for Martin, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The signing comes following a weekend after Buffalo cut Matt Araiza, after the rookie was accused of being involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old last fall.

Martin worked out at the Bills facility earlier on Wednesday. The workout was key for Martin after he hurt his ankle in pregame warmups in the Broncos’ 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Aug. 20.

Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season before losing the job in Denver to Corliss Waitman.

Martin’s signing closes a difficult week for the Bills, who waited two days before cutting Araiza after the punter was one of three San Diego State players named in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Araiza was a sixth-round draft pick, and had been awarded the Bills job after the team released Matt Haack on Aug. 22.