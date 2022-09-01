Bills' Diggs pays tribute to Betty White with his cleats

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known for making a splash with his gameday cleats, and Sunday was no exception.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known for making a splash with his gameday cleats.

Sunday was no exception. During Buffalo's 27-10 victory against the New York Jets, which landed the Bills the No. 3 seed in the AFC East playoffs and back-to-back AFC East titles, he wore clear cleats that paid tribute to the late actress and comedian Betty White.

White was 99 years old when she died on New Year's Eve.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown said it would pay tribute to White during the coming months. There are exhibits already at the center that recognize her contributions to the world of comedy.

"When we talk about comedy on television, we include a lot of great work from 'The Golden Girls and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' " Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center, told 2 On Your Side following White death.