The bet in question was a $27.77 bet, set to payout $1,000 until a play was blown dead during the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Cardinals and many of their respective fans are south of the border to watch Monday Night Football. But it was last week's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams, that still has people talking.

Valley resident, Joey Reyes, took to Twitter after losing a major bet during that game, but now he's using the generosity of one player to pay it forward.

"I do it for fun, nothing too crazy. Like I said, I put $27 on that one bet, so nothing too crazy," Reyes explained his betting philosophy.

Building a three-leg parlay can provide pretty good odds. The bet in question was a $27.77 bet, set to payout $1,000 until a play was blown dead during the game, stopping it and JJ Watt in his tracks.

"Once they blew the play dead, I realized I also had that in my bet. Then it was double devastating."

Not only did Watt not get the defensive touchdown, but the money line or "Cards winning straight up" was also in jeopardy. Reyes then took to Twitter to vent to Watt about the upsetting call, ultimately busting his bet.

"I did it more as a joke, I thought, but JJ actually replied and said we got screwed, he was going to walk into the endzone, and he surprisingly replied to me, asking for my address."

Yeah you got screwed. (we both did 😂)



I got you.



DM me your address. https://t.co/rbtNUWcSL7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 14, 2022

Reyes thought a cool jersey or even a set of gloves might be making their way to his Valley home, so he was surprised when the mail arrived.

"I was thinking maybe like a "we both got screwed" inscription on the jersey, I'd frame that for sure, so when I saw the $1,000 dollars, I was pretty shocked that he sent the money."

Watt ended up sending two money orders totaling the potential payout. The $1,000 dollars Reyes then matched and donated to the Watt Foundation.

"He's a guy that's all about the people, and that's how I am and how I was raised by my dad, and I just figured it was the right thing to do."

He and his nephew are now just hoping for the Monday Night win in Mexico City.

Sports