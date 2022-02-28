Kyler Murray says he "absolutely" wants to be the Cardinals quarterback and he "desperately" wants to win the Super Bowl.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray and his agent are telling the Arizona Cardinals' front office to put their money where their mouth is.

In a statement released Monday morning, Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt called out the Cardinals saying Murray "absolutely" wants to be Arizona's quarterback but it's up to the team to prioritize the 24-year-old's contract requests.

The statement highlighted two objectives important to Murray; being the Cardinals' long-term quarterback and "desperately" wanting to win the Super Bowl.

Burkhardt said a contract proposal was sent to the Cardinals' organization to make sure those things happen.

In the proposal, Murray asked for

Financial protection

A contract in-line with the current quarterback market

His 2022-2023 salary cap lowered so that other teammates can be resigned

the addition of more free agents

A "real commitment" from the organization to see if their goals align with Murray's

"It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2X Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from three wins before his arrival to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years," Burkhardt wrote in the statement.

"Or rather, if they choose to financially prioritize committing to other areas and continuing to merely talk about addressing Kyler's long term future as their QB."

Reports of a strained relationship between Murray and Cardinals have been circulating after Murray deleted all references of the team from his Instagram page and unfollowed them in the beginning of February.

A NFL Insider said that there was very little communication going on between the quarterback and Arizona as ESPN reported there was an "odd vibe" between the two.

Murray responded to the speculation saying "I play this game for the love of it... All of this nonsense is not what I’m about."

"Unfortunately, every player, coach, and executive in the NFL knows (or should know) that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business," Burkhardt said.

Sports