The Panthers will wear all-black uniforms, including black helmets, for the first time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in franchise history this season, with the team announcing a new alternate uniform combo Tuesday.

The Panthers will wear the new all-black uniforms and helmets against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10. Black helmets have been discussed and wanted by many Panthers fans for years, and now they're reality. It's unclear if the team will wear them in multiple games this upcoming season.

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," Brian Burns told Panthers.com. "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side."

▪️ 𝕴𝖙'𝖘 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖇𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/NhfRHspmtT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

The black helmets will make their debut at Bank of America Stadium on national TV, as the Panthers will be hosting the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Jeremy Chinn said the new look will "set the tone" for the team.

"Guys will be fired up, for sure," he said. "I know fans have wanted it for a long time."

