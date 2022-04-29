Chad Muma selected No. 70 overall by Jaguars in NFL Draft

Muma was a standout at Legend High School and the University of Wyoming.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — Another Colorado kid has gotten the call most football players dream about.

Chad Muma, a linebacker who was a standout at Legend High School before playing at the University of Wyoming, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Muma is an excellent prospect with near perfect technique and enough athleticism to be a 3-down backer at the next level.

Muma was as a defensive back his junior year at Legend High School in Parker, then switched to linebacker as a senior – which speaks to his ability to run.

He showed it at the Combine, too, with a 4.63, 40. Had 142 tackles as a senior with three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. At 6-3, 239 pounds, he could contribute as a third-down linebacker right away.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.