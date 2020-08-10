Herbert named Chargers' starting QB for rest of season

The former Ducks quarterback has thrown for 931 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in three games so far for the Chargers.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has named quarterback Justin Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.

Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City.