COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday.

It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury.

He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.