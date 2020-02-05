x
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif putting medical degree to work

The KC lineman is using his medical degree he earned over the past few offseasons to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP Photo/Reed Hoffman
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) works against Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he earned during the past few offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained  during a video interview how he had contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help.

Duvernay-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting the word out about social distancing, but he soon sprang into action when it became clear that there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.

