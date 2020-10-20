x
Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire run away with 26-17 win over Bills

Josh Allen had a quiet night for Buffalo, going 14 of 27 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le'Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City Chiefs' running attack is already. The rookie had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading the Chiefs to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. 

Monday night's game was originally scheduled for last Thursday. 

Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. 

Josh Allen had a quiet night for Buffalo, going 14 of 27 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

    

