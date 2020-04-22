Chiefs, Mahomes eye record-setting deal following NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league - and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option - the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.