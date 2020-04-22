x
Chiefs, Mahomes eye record-setting deal following NFL draft

Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a significant deal.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league - and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option - the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

The 2017 first-round draft pick (10th overall) has starred as the Chiefs' starting quarterback the past two seasons.

Mahomes, 24, eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the second-straight year and had 26 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions in Kansas City's championship campaign.

