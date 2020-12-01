KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes led the comeback, which at one point included 41 unanswered points, by throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce and Damien Williams scored three times apiece for Kansas City, which needed the biggest comeback in franchise history to continue its pursuit of its first Super Bowl trip in 50 years.

Deshaun Watson had 388 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns for the Texans.

