Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey suffered a cut on his shin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key piece of the Carolina Panthers offense suffered an injury on Thursday, but coaches say he should be ready to go for the team's first game on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers starting running back, was added to the team's injury list on Thursday. Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey suffered a cut on his shin from a cleat. Despite this, McCaffrey was a full participant in practice and is expected to be fine ahead of the team's opening game on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

Many fans have reason to worry about McCaffrey suffering an injury, as the 2019 All-Pro has missed a combined 23 games the last two seasons with different injuries. McCaffrey's durability can be a key difference in the Panthers' offensive success this year.

Matt Rhule says McCaffrey got a cut from a cleat on his leg. https://t.co/GZieQuEc5E — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 8, 2022

Other injury news for the team concerned kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who was a full participant in practice despite dealing with a hip injury. Piñeiro appeared on the injury list on Wednesday just days after being signed to replace Zane Gonzalez, who suffered a season-ending groin injury in the preseason.

The Panthers open their 2022 NFL season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.

