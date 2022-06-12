The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is heading to Hollywood.

One day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former Cleveland Browns quarterback off of waivers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield could be in the lineup for Los Angeles as soon as this Thursday when the Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime.

In heading to Los Angeles, the Oklahoma product will look to finish his 2022 season on a high note following an underwhelming 13-week stint with the Panthers. After earning Carolina's starting quarterback job coming out of training camp, Mayfield appeared in seven games -- six starts -- for the Panthers, completing 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

After being benched for P.J. Walker following an ankle injury and ultimately demoted to third string behind Sam Darnold and Walker, Mayfield was released on Monday. It was the Rams who ultimately jumped at the opportunity to take a low-risk flyer on the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford sidelined with an elbow injury.

Selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield enjoyed a standout debut season, setting the NFL's single-season record for touchdown passes by a rookie (27) while leading the Browns -- who went 1-31 in the two seasons prior to drafting him -- to a 7-8-1 record.

Cleveland, however, would fail to capitalize on lofty expectations the following season, with Mayfield's sophomore slump playing a sizable role in the team's disappointing 6-10 record. But after another slow start in 2020, Mayfield bounced back to help lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002, as well as their first playoff victory since 1994 with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

In 2021, Cleveland once again entered the season with sizable expectations, only to once again fall short as Mayfield struggled throughout an injury-plagued campaign. In addition to his underwhelming play on the field, the 27-year-old signal-caller endured adversity off of it when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posted an 11-minute video to his Instagram account showcasing all of the times that Mayfield missed opportunities to throw to his son.

The Browns later came to terms on a release with Beckham, who had requested a trade of his own. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver went on to win a Super Bowl as a member of the Rams.

Entering the 2022 offseason, there was no shortage of uncertainty surrounding both the Browns and Mayfield, as the quarterback underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield ultimately requested a trade as Cleveland pursued a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who they ultimately required.

In July, the Browns completed a deal to trade Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. Cleveland also agreed to pay $10.5 million of the $18.5 remaining of the 27-year-old's salary for the 2022 season.