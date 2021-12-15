According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Field Yates and Kimberley Martin, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayfield's positive test comes just three days before Cleveland (7-6) is scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) in a critical matchup in the AFC playoff picture. Per NFL rules, a vaccinated player can return from the COVID-19 list after returning two negative tests 24 hours apart. Meanwhile, an unvaccinated player is required to remain on the COVID-19 list for at least 10 days after returning a positive test.

Speaking to reporters in July, Mayfield indicated that he was vaccinated as he discussed the competitive advantage that more vaccinated teams would have during the 2021 campaign.

"It's a competitive advantage but it's also way more than that," he said. "It's about safety and just general health and well-being of human life."

If Mayfield is unable to play vs. the Raiders, veteran Case Keenum is Cleveland's top backup quarterback. Veteran Nick Mullens is currently signed to the Browns' practice squad.

Mayfield's positive test is just the latest setback in what has been an up and down season for the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. In what marks his fourth season in Cleveland, the Oklahoma product has battled through various injuries and will reportedly need surgery in the offseason to repair his injured left shoulder.