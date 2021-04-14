The Cleveland Browns have signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection Clowney was considered by many to be the top player remaining on the free agent market. In coming to Cleveland, the 28-year-old defensive end will team with 2020 All-Pro selection Myles Garrett to form what may very well be the top pass rushing duo in the NFL.

Selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney entered the NFL as one of the most highly touted defensive players in recent memory. But after earning his most recent Pro Bowl selection in 2018, the South Carolina product has totaled just three sacks in each of the past two seasons and only appeared in eight games during an injury plagued season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Nevertheless, Clowney graded as Pro Football Focus’ No. 19 edge defender last season and is considered one of the top run defenders at his position. He’ll likely be counted to help fill with void in the Browns defense opposite Garrett, with last year’s starter, Olivier Vernon, remaining un-signed after suffering a torn Achilles injury in Cleveland’s regular-season finale.