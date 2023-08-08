Cleveland Browns signing free agent DL Shelby Harris to 1-year deal, source tells AP

Harris has been a starter each of the last four seasons with Denver and Seattle, and recorded 44 tackles and two sacks for the Seahawks last year.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran free agent defensive lineman Shelby Harris, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Harris, who was released by Seattle in March, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 31-year-old Harris still had to take a physical.

Harris's signing is expected to be official Thursday, when the Browns are off. Cleveland hosts Washington in an exhibition on Friday.

Harris is more of a run stuffer, but he can get after the quarterback and has 24 1/5 career sacks in eight NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Harris started 15 games last season with the Seahawks, recording two sacks and 44 tackles.

In Cleveland, he's the latest addition to a rebuilt defensive front. The Browns signed free agent tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, acquired end Za'Darius Smith in a trade and signed end Ogbo Okoronkwo as a free agent for new coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Poor play by the Browns defense was a major factor in Cleveland going 7-10 last season.

The team's depth on the defensive line took a blow this earlier week with second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both undergoing knee surgeries. They are expected to be sidelined into the regular season.