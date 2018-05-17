Hard Knocks is headed to Cleveland.

The 12th season of HBO's ballyhooed behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team will feature the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Thursday morning. The Browns are coming off an 0-16 season and recently drafted Oklahoma product Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft.

ESPN first reported the news Thursday morning.

Beyond the presence of Mayfield, the brash Heisman Trophy winner, the Browns should provide a fair dose of intriguing storylines, from coach Hue Jackson, who is 1-31 in two seasons in Cleveland, to the additions of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns also have a largely reworked front office, now led by first-year general manager John Dorsey — who, by the way, was probably not thrilled by this development.

"I don't think there's anything good that comes out of Hard Knocks," he said on ESPN Cleveland 850, the Browns' radio affiliate, earlier this month, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

