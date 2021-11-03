Report: Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice by team

According to USA Today's Josina Anderson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from Wednesday's practice.

Despite the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline coming and going without the Cleveland Browns dealing away Odell Beckham Jr., it doesn't appear the drama surrounding the wide receiver's time with the team has come to an end.

According to CBS Sports and USA Today's Josina Anderson, Beckham was excused from Wednesday's practice by the Browns, despite the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver being prepared to participate. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson confirmed Anderson's report, stating that it appeared that Beckham and the Browns are at a crossroads.

The Browns' decision not to have Beckham participate in practice comes one day after the 28-year-old wideout's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute and 24-second long video clip of quarterback Baker Mayfield missing his son on various throws throughout the 2021 season to his verified Instagram account. The older Beckham also wasn't shy to reply to comments on his post, agreeing with criticisms of Mayfield on multiple occasions.

Additionally, Beckham's friend and NBA superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to encourage the Browns to part ways with the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

"OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ," James tweeted.