A number of college and high school football players from Colorado signed with NFL teams after the 2022 Draft ended.

COLORADO, USA — Not everybody hears their named called by the time the NFL Draft is over.

But that shouldn't stop hopeful players from following their dreams of trying to make it to the National Football League.

A handful of local undrafted prospects with Colorado ties, both college and high school, are pursuing their goal with free-agent signings with teams from around the league.

Here is a list of free-agent signings with ties to Colorado:

Ryan Stonehouse (CSU), Tennessee Titans

Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse had an impressive career in Fort Collins with the Rams.

Stonehouse averaged more than 50 yards per punt in 2021 over his senior season, and holds the NCAA record for five-year career average with 47.8 yards per punt.

Stonehouse signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans shortly after the conclusion of the Draft on Saturday.

Nate Landman (CU), Atlanta Falcons

Colorado linebacker Nate Landman will be remembered for delivering hard hits in a Buffs uniform.

He played in 47 games for CU during his career, starting 36 of them. Landman racked up 409 tackles (285 unassisted), 41 of them for loss during his time in Boulder.

Landman battled a shoulder injury in 2021 and an Achilles injury the year prior in 2020. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Max Borghi (Pomona HS), Indianapolis Colts

Running back Max Borghi was a preps star at Pomona High School in Arvada before moving on to play his college football at Washington State.

Borghi led the Pomona Panthers to three-straight Class 5A state championship games from 2015-17, finally winning the 5A state title his senior season. He scored three touchdowns in the Panthers' high scoring (56-49) win over Eaglecrest in that 2017 championship game.

Borghi went on to be a dual threat for the Cougars -- finishing with 2,158 rushing yards, 1,134 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns over his career at Washington State.

Borghi signed a free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

JoJo Domann (Pine Creek HS), Indianapolis Colts

JoJo Domann was an all-around threat during his time at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs.

He helped lead the Eagles to two Class 4A state championship titles, playing both sides of the ball as well as special teams.

Domann went on to play his college career at the University of Nebraska, where he honed in as an outside linebacker. He recorded 72 tackles his senior season with the Huskers, nine of them for loss -- as well as two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Domann signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Scott Patchan (CSU), Indianapolis Colts

Defensive lineman Scott Patchan joined Colorado State as a graduate transfer in 2020, playing two seasons for the Rams.

Patchan was named First-Team All-Mountain West both of his years in Fort Collins. He recorded 68 total tackles during his final season in 2021, 18.5 of them for loss in addition to 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Patchan signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.