x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Nfl

Indianapolis Colts say goodbye to kicker Adam Vinatieri

Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent and the Colts did not sign him.
Credit: Sport Graphics
"Thank you for the memories" banner for former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's something Colts fans have been expecting, but now fans can see it displayed on Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sport Graphics put up a banner over kicker Adam Vinatieri's picture on the side of the stadium reading: "Thank you for the memories."

Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent and the Colts did not sign him. Instead, the team signed undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

Vinatieri has played in the NFL for 23 seasons — 14 of those being with the Colts. He has won four Super Bowls and holds several NFL records including for most points scored. 

Related Articles