INDIANAPOLIS — It's something Colts fans have been expecting, but now fans can see it displayed on Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sport Graphics put up a banner over kicker Adam Vinatieri's picture on the side of the stadium reading: "Thank you for the memories."

Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent and the Colts did not sign him. Instead, the team signed undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.