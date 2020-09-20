x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Nfl

Colts even season record with 28-11 win over Vikings

Indianapolis wins their home opener against Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates a sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) by DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts win! 

Indianapolis gets a 28-11 win over Minnesota Sunday. 

The Colts even their 2020 record at 1-1

A full game recap will be posted momentarily.

3:42 p.m. Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a 3 yard touchdown. Two-point conversion is good. Colts still up 28-11. 

3:35 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship adds another field goal, this one from 44 yards. Midway through the the 4th quarter, Colts lead 28-3.

3:20 p.m. Philip Rivers finds Zach Pascal with a 2-yard scoring pass early in the 4th quarter. Colts extend their lead to 25-3.

2:55 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yard field goal. Colts lead 18-3.

2:30 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship added a 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Colts on top 15-3 heading into the locker room for halftime. The kick was set up by a turnover when Khari Willis picked off a Kirk Cousins pass - the second Colts pick of the half.

2:16 p.m. After the safety, the Colts took Minnesota's kick and drove into field goal range for rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. His 28-yard kick capped a 58-yard drive to put the Colts up 12-3 with just over a minute to go in the first half.

2:10 p.m. The Colts defense adds a safety to make the score 9-3. DeForest Buckner sacked Minnesota's Kirk Cousins in the end zone.

1:55 p.m.  Rookie Jonathan Taylor scored on a 5-yard run to put the Colts on top of the Vikings 7-3 in the 2nd quarter.

Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Noah Togiai (86) after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

1:20 p.m. The Vikings scored first on a 21 yard field goal by Dan Bailey. The visitors drove 75 yards in 13 plays before the Colts defense stiffened in the red zone.

Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Britton Colquitt (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

12:30 p.m. Colts inactive players for today's game:

  • QB Jacob Eason
  • CB Rock Ya-sin
  • LB E.J. Speed
  • DT Eli Ankou
  • TE Jack Doyle
  • WR Dezmon Patmon
Credit: AP
The Indianapolis Colts play the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

11:45 a.m. The roof and window of Lucas Oil Stadium are open for the Colts first home game of the 2020 NFL season.