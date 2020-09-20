Colts even season record with 28-11 win over Vikings

Indianapolis wins their home opener against Minnesota.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts win!

Indianapolis gets a 28-11 win over Minnesota Sunday.

The Colts even their 2020 record at 1-1

A full game recap will be posted momentarily.

3:42 p.m. Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a 3 yard touchdown. Two-point conversion is good. Colts still up 28-11.

3:35 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship adds another field goal, this one from 44 yards. Midway through the the 4th quarter, Colts lead 28-3.

Big Mo w a great catch to set up an easy TD for Pascal. #Colts rolling 25-3. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 20, 2020

3:20 p.m. Philip Rivers finds Zach Pascal with a 2-yard scoring pass early in the 4th quarter. Colts extend their lead to 25-3.

2:55 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yard field goal. Colts lead 18-3.

Blankenship drills another field goal...#Colts up 18-3. But again, leaving lots of points out there...3rd q — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 20, 2020

2:30 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship added a 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Colts on top 15-3 heading into the locker room for halftime. The kick was set up by a turnover when Khari Willis picked off a Kirk Cousins pass - the second Colts pick of the half.

2:16 p.m. After the safety, the Colts took Minnesota's kick and drove into field goal range for rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. His 28-yard kick capped a 58-yard drive to put the Colts up 12-3 with just over a minute to go in the first half.

2:10 p.m. The Colts defense adds a safety to make the score 9-3. DeForest Buckner sacked Minnesota's Kirk Cousins in the end zone.

1:55 p.m. Rookie Jonathan Taylor scored on a 5-yard run to put the Colts on top of the Vikings 7-3 in the 2nd quarter.

1:20 p.m. The Vikings scored first on a 21 yard field goal by Dan Bailey. The visitors drove 75 yards in 13 plays before the Colts defense stiffened in the red zone.

12:30 p.m. Colts inactive players for today's game:

QB Jacob Eason

CB Rock Ya-sin

LB E.J. Speed

DT Eli Ankou

TE Jack Doyle

WR Dezmon Patmon