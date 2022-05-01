Cowboys to host 49ers in first round of playoffs

The game is set for Sunday, Jan. 16, at 3:30 p.m.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys now know their first-round opponent in the playoffs.

The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the first round after Dallas jumped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Dallas learned who its opponent would be after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime late Sunday afternoon and the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday evening, the NFL announced the game is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Dallas is coming off a blowout 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night to wrap up the regular season.

There's some history between the two teams in the playoffs, as this will be their eighth playoff matchup and first since the NFC Championship in 1995 when San Francisco beat Dallas 38-28.

Although, Cowboys fans are hoping for a different outcome than that famed game nearly 27 years ago.

Dallas fans can also breathe a sigh of relief as being the No. 3 seed means they will avoid the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs if the Cowboys can manage a win over the 49ers.