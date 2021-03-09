Patten scored the New England Patriots' only offensive touchdown in their win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in South Carolina Thursday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road in Columbia, according to a release from the Richland County coroner's office.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident," Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

Patten played in New England from 2001 to 2004, during the dawn of the Patriots' dynasty. He scored the Patriots' only offensive touchdown in their 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, catching Tom Brady's first career postseason touchdown pass with about 30 seconds left in the first half.

On Friday, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick released statements on Patten's death.

"He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions," Belichick said.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on David Patten pic.twitter.com/hf0xAND0qi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

During his career, Patten also played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, and New Orleans Saints. He briefly returned to the Patriots in 2010 but retired before the season started.

Past teammates and coaches of Patten's took to Twitter Friday to offer their thoughts and condolences.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

So sad to hear the news of a great man and teammate David Patten. My deepest condolences go out to his family. We lost a great one Rest in Power🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L1SrznbVqm — jermaine wiggins (@jwiggs85) September 3, 2021