Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons selected to Pro Bowl

Bradley Chubb has been selected as a starter on the 2021 Pro Bowl roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons have been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

The selections are the first Pro Bowl nods for both Chubb and Simmons. Chubb was selected as a starter on the Pro Bowl roster.

Roster selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counted as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

In place of a traditional Pro Bowl game, the NFL announced players will participate in a week-long virtual event.

In addition to his Pro Bowl nod, Simmons received the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award for the third time and was named the Broncos' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for a second time.

Simmons is the only NFL defender to play 100 percent of his team’s defensive snaps since the start of 2018, according to the Broncos.

After missing the final 12 games of the 2019 season with a knee injury, Chubb ranks fourth in the AFC with 7.5 sacks.

