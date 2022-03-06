Russell Wilson, Ciara to present at ESPYS ceremony

Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim, Aaron Rodgers and The Rock will also be presenting at this week's ESPYS.

LOS ANGELES — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are among the presenters announced for the 2022 ESPYS ceremony.

Hosted by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the ceremony will air live on Wednesday, July 20, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC.

ESPN has announced country music star Mickey Guyton will be performing with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce providing backstage coverage.

In addition to Wilson and Ciara, other stars and athletes scheduled to present this Wednesday include:

Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion)

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player)

John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round)

Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman)

Ryan Garcia (Boxing)

Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live)

Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy)

Lil Wayne (Grammy Award-winning rapper)

Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend)

Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner)

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s Mike)

Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP)

Lindsey Vonn (Skiing)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Wilson hasn't played a snap for the Broncos, but that hasn't stopped him from leading the NFL. The new Broncos quarterback leads the National Football League in jersey sales so far in 2022, according to the league.

Wilson has had a busy offseason, attending Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies games, while also taking some batting practice with Peyton Manning. He's also had time to take in Wimbledon tennis, give a graduation speech at Dartmouth College, and watch the Grand Prix in Monaco.

Wilson and the Broncos begin training camp Wednesday, July 27 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. The Broncos will have 14 practices open to the public.

Most training camp practices will start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

