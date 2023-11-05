Broncos 2023 schedule announced

Raiders open and close the season. Despite last year's 5-12 record, there are four scheduled primetime games and a chance for two more.

DENVER — It won't be the schedule that prevents the Denver Broncos from making the playoffs this year.

For the most part, the schedule sets up favorably for the Broncos. There is a three-week road trip to start December. But those three road games are at the Houston Texans, at the Los Angeles Chargers and at the Detroit Lions.

If the Broncos are to be a playoff team, they should be capable of winning two of those three games.

Then again, even new with head coach Sean Payton, a proven winner for 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the Broncos are long way from establishing themselves as a playoff team. They were 5-12 last year and have lost 15 in a row going back 8 years to their AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs and six in a row to the Raiders.

Speaking of whom, the Raiders are a great early and late test for the Broncos. As in the season opener at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and the final game 17 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr, who always played well against the Broncos, is no longer the Raiders' quarterback. If the Broncos are going to snap their six-year skid of losing seasons, they need to beat Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders in week 1.

Other notes about the schedule:

*The bye week couldn't be better placed -- week 9 in a 17-game, 18-week schedule.

*The Broncos have four primetime games -- against the Chiefs and Bills on the road (gulp) and against the Vikings and Patriots at home. And there is a chance for two more primetime games against the Lions and Raiders later in the season.

*The three preseason games against NFC West teams and week 11 home game against the Vikings will be shown on KUSA-TV -- channel 20 for preseason games at Arizona and at San Francisco and home against the Rams; 9NEWS for the Sunday Night Football game against the Vikings.

Here's the schedule:

Preseason

Game 1: at Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, Aug. 10-12, Channel 20

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has said he is playing his starters.

Game 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, Aug. 17-20, Channel 20

Given the Broncos' relationships with San Francisco GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, would the teams engage in joint practices at the Santa Clara, Calif., facility prior to the preseason game?

Game 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Empower Field at Mile High, Thursday, 7 pm, Saturday, Aug. 26, Channel 20

We know Rams coach Sean McVay doesn't play his starters so the Denver D should get tested by former backup QB Brett Rypien.

Regular season

Week 1: vs. Raiders, Empower Field at Mile High, 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, CBS

Week 2: vs. Washington, Empower Field, 2:25 pm, Sunday, Sept. 17, CBS

Week 3 at Miami, Hard Rock Stadium, 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, CBS

It will like be hot and humid. Former Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio is the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator and one of his players is former Broncos’ outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Mike McDaniel, who prepped at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, is the Dolphins’ second-year head coach. His staff includes former Broncos’ assistants/players Butch Barry, Jon Embree, Eric Studesville, Wes Welker, Renaldo Hill and Ryan Slowik.

Week 4: at Chicago, Soldier Field, 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, CBS

Get the pass rush on. The Bears' Justin Field and Broncos' Russell Wilson tied for the league-lead last season by getting sacked 55 times.

Week 5: vs. NY Jets, Empower Field, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, CBS

Here we go. A year later than expected but Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers will be the featured attraction at the game in Denver -- only with the Jets, not the Broncos.

Week 6 at KC Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, Prime Video

Sean Payton's first chance to break the Broncos' 15-game, 8-year losing streak against the Chiefs, who are the defending Super Bowl champs.

Week 7: vs. Green Bay Packers, Empower Field, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, CBS

Had it worked out a little differently, it would have been Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers leading the Broncos against the Pack. Instead, the Broncos were one year off on making it work and it will be Sean Payton and Russell Wilson guiding the Broncos against Jordan Love and the Packers.

Week 8 vs. Chiefs, Empower Field, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, CBS

Unusual to play division opponent twice in three weeks. But when going against Patrick Mahomes II and the Chiefs, a change-up might help bring a much-needed different result.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: at Buffalo, Highmark Stadium, 6:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, ESPN

Second primetime game of season for Broncos and it comes against star QB Josh Allen. Mid-November in Buffalo could be a challenge for even a team from Denver.

Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Empower Field, 6:20 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, 9NEWS, KUSA-TV

Third scheduled primetime game. Had the Broncos not hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach a year ago, Kevin O’Connell may well have been their next choice. O’Connell became the Vikings’ head coach instead and in one year he brought the best out of quarterback Kirk Cousins and Minnesota from 8-9 in 2021 to 13-4 and NFC North Division title.

Week 12: vs. Cleveland Browns, Empower Field, 2:05 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26, FOX

Deshaun Watson and the Browns' running game will be a test for Vance Joseph's Denver defense.

Week 13: at Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, CBS

DeMeco Ryans is not the Broncos' head coach. The Broncos should see No. 2 overall pick, QB C.J. Stroud by this game.

Week 14: at L.A. Chargers, SoFi Stadium, 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, CBS

First look at AFC West rival led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

Week 15: at Detroit Lions, Ford Field, TBD, Sat/Sun, Dec. 16/17, TBD

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was Sean Payton’s tight ends coach for five years from 2016-‘20. Former Broncos head coach John Fox is now the Lions’ senior defensive assistant. Lions’ offense finished No. 4 in total yards and No. 5 in points score last season, which makes offensive coordinator Ben Johnson an early hot head coach prospect.

Former Broncos players include Graham Glasgow and Kalif Raymond.

Week 16: vs. New England Patriots, Empower Field, 6:15 p.m., NFLN

Fourth scheduled primetime game. May the grouch (Bill Belichick) not be The Grinch who ruins the Broncos' Christmas.

Week 17 vs. L.A. Chargers, Empower Field, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, TBD, Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7, TBD

The plan is for this game to have either AFC West title or AFC wild-card implications. At this point, both teams are projected to finish behind the Chiefs and Chargers.