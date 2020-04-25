9 fast facts to know about Broncos' five draft picks from Day 3 of NFL Draft

John Elway finished the 2020 draft by adding five more players to Denver's roster on Saturday.

DENVER — Day three of the NFL Draft might not posses the star power of the first two days, but that doesn't mean a good GM can't find future starters.

John Elway set out to do that for the Denver Broncos on Saturday morning, selecting five more players throughout the day to round out his 2020 draft class.

Elway picked tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri), outside linebacker Justin Strnad (Wake Forest), guard Netane Muti (Fresno State), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) and defensive end Derrek Tuszka (North Dakota State).

So what do we know about these guys? Here are 9 fast facts about the newest members of the Broncos.

1. Okwuegbunam chose Missouri over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Toledo and West Virginia.

2. Strnad was an honorable mention All-ACC pick as a junior and led the team with 105 total tackles that season.

3. Muti was born in the Polynesian sovereign state, Tonga, in the South Pacific.

4. Cleveland played in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando after catching 14 touchdowns his senior season in high school.

5. Tuszka was a First team All-American, Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as a senior in 2019 at North Dakota State.

6. Okwuegbunam finished his Mizzou career with 23 touchdowns in just 33 games, good for second-most in school history among tight ends.

7. Strnad was elected a captain for Wake Forest in 2019, continuing the Broncos stretch of three straight drafts selecting at least one former team captain.

8. Muti played in just two games in his sophomore season (2018) before suffering a season ending injury and three games in his junior season (2019) before another injury ended his year early.

9. Cleveland finished his career at Florida with 1,271 receiving yards on 79 catches and eight touchdowns.