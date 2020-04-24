9 fast facts to know about Broncos No. 15 overall pick Jerry Jeudy

John Elway landed the star wide receiver out of Alabama without having to trade up in the first round of the NFL Draft.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos always had their eyes on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

They just didn't know if they'd be able to land him with pick No. 15 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After some surprise picks in front of them, it happened, as Jeudy fell into the Broncos and John Elway's lap after a minor slide in the first round.

Here are 9 fast facts to know about Denver's new wide receiver.

1. Caught a combined 25 touchdown passes in his junior and senior years at Deerfield Beach High School in Florida.

2. In July of 2016 picked Alabama over other college football powerhouses Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee.

3. Left high school early to enroll at Alabama in January of 2017 and participated in spring practices.

4. Won MVP of Alabama's spring game in 2017, before he had ever played an official game, with five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Caught one pass for 20 yards as a true freshman for the Crimson Tide in a 2018 National Championship win against Georgia.

6. Won the Fred Biletnikoff award as a sophomore, given to the nation's top receiver, while also earning first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors.

7. Recorded 139 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 National Championship game against Clemson.

8. Finished his college career with 204 yards and a touchdown in Alabama's win over Michigan in the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

9. Declared for the NFL Draft on January 4, 2020, deciding to forgo his senior season and turn pro.