9 fast facts to know about Broncos No. 46 overall pick K.J. Hamler

John Elway decided to take another receiver in the second round, ensuring QB Drew Lock has plenty of weapons for the 2020 season.

DENVER — What's better than one great wide receiver? How about two.

Denver Broncos GM John Elway surprised a lot of folks on Friday night, selecting former Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The pick came fewer than 24 hours after Elway took former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round at No. 15 overall.

So what are the Broncos getting in Hamler? Here are 9 fast facts to know about Denver's newest wide receiver.

1. His full name is Kahlee Jacoby Hamler.

2. He was born on July 8, 1999 in Pontiac, Michigan.

3. Was a journalism major at Penn State and enjoys drawing in his free time.

4. Was a track star in high school at IMG Academy in Florida, running for two seasons and winning team MVP.

5. Caught a 15-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds left against Appalachian State to tie the game in his first ever college appearance on September 1, 2018.

6. Scored a 93-yard touchdown against Ohio State on September 29, 2018, the second longest in program history.

7. Hauled in at least one pass in all 26 career games as a Nittany Lion and had at least one catch of 20 or more yards in 14-straight games.

8. Tallied a career-high 208 all purpose yards against Minnesota on November 9, 2019.

9. Named Penn State's Most Valuable Player in 2019 at the team's award banquet.