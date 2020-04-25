9 fast facts to know about Broncos' third-round picks Ojemudia, Cushenberry and Agim

John Elway made three selections in an 18-pick span on Friday night in the NFL Draft.

DENVER — Many thought the Denver Broncos would make a trade or two on Friday night of the NFL Draft, given how many selections the team had in the third round.

That didn't happen.

So while dreams were dashed of moving up the board, GM John Elway was able to add a lot of depth to his team with three selections in an 18-pick span.

Here are 9 fast facts about the newest members of the Broncos, cornerback Michael Ojemudia (Iowa), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (LSU) and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (Arkansas).

1. Ojemudia didn't play cornerback in high school, instead was a four-year letterman as a tight end and a linebacker.

2. Cushenberry didn't see game action during a redshirt season in 2016, but was selected to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

3. Agim's mother Deanna Giddens and aunt Jayme Dunnings are both nurses.

4. Ojemudia appeared in either 12 or 13 games in all four of his seasons at Iowa, including starting all 13 games his senior year.

5. Cushenberry started all 15 games at center for LSU in 2019, a season in which the team went 15-0 and won the National Championship.

6. Agim was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas coming out of high school and was rated a five-star prospect by 247 Sports.

7. Ojemudia played arguably his best game in his final one vs. USC, recording five solo tackles, two pass break-ups and one fumble recovery in a 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC.

8. Cushenberry earned second team All-American honors in 2019 and was the first LSU offensive lineman to be recognized as the team's best leader both on and off the field.

9. Agim was on the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2017, 2018 and 2019, seasons in which he started 35 of a possible 36 games.