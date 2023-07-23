9 storylines for Broncos training camp

Veterans report Tuesday. Broncos were 5-12 last year but 9 losses were by one score or less. Can Sean Payton coach up Russ and close the gap?

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Break down last season game by game and the Broncos weren’t that far away from a 6-0 start. Or 8-0. Or 10-0.

Instead, they were 2-4, 3-5 and 3-7.

We all remember the confusing conclusion to the season-opener in Seattle. A one-point loss as Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining was a head-scratching failure. Then two wins for a 2-1 record.

A Melvin Gordon fumble created a 10- and possibly a 14-point swing in a 9-point loss to the Raiders. Then back-to-back overtime losses to the Colts and Chargers.

There’s 2-4 instead of 6-0. Get the picture? The margin of victory and defeat in the NFL is so narrow week to week, it explains why every year teams go from worst to first and best to worst.

The Broncos were worst in the AFC West last year so they are halfway there.

Can new head coach Sean Payton think straight under pressure and flip a good share of those 9 one-score losses from a year ago and improve the 5-12 Broncos to, say, 10-7 this year? His history says he can.

It gets started Tuesday when veteran players report for the start of training camp at Broncos’ headquarters. Just in time to check out the unveiling of the Broncos’ new alternate helmet that they will use for at least two games along with their bright orange, Color Rush uniforms.

The rookies have already been around for nearly a week. After a couple days of conditioning, meetings and accelerated walkthroughs, the Broncos will hold their first open full practice Friday morning at their Dove Valley headquarters.

Get your tickets.

Here are 9 storylines for the Broncos as they embark on training camp:

1. Russell Wilson

During the offseason practices, the Broncos’ second-year quarterback/12th-year pro appeared to be 15 pounds slimmer and getting rid of the ball quicker. Add in $30.5 million worth of two new starting offensive linemen in left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey and Wilson should take fewer sacks than the league-most 51 he had last year.

And if he raises his passer rating from 84.4 last year to his second career-worst of 92.6 from his previous 10 years in Seattle, Wilson will go from the league’s 27th-ranked quarterback to around 15th.

During Payton’s 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, his teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring 9 times. The Broncos ranked dead last in scoring last year so Payton should make an immediate positive impact on Wilson and the offense.

2. Ticket system

For the first time, fans will have to show a ticket to watch one of the 12 open camp practices. The tickets are still free but attendance has been capped at 3,000 with all the tickets already accounted for. Fans are encouraged to return tickets through their Ticketmaster account if they can’t make it but what percentage of those 3,000 ticket holders will show from day to day?

3. Javonte Williams

The Broncos’ top running back will be cleared for the start of training camp, but how will he perform in live action less than 10 months removed from ACL surgery? The Broncos’ bosses will continue to monitor running backs both available in free agency and currently on other teams if Williams has a hiccup in his recovery.

Veteran backup Samaje Perine can handle the starting role for a few weeks, but the No. 3 back appears to be a competition between second-year player Tyler Badie and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.

4. Frank Clark

The veteran pass rusher signed a one-year, fully guaranteed, $5.45 million contract with the Broncos on June 14, but he was then excused from the team’s three-day minicamp. Training camp, then, will be his first days with the Broncos.

Clark, 30, was signed to replace injured starter Baron Browning and fortify the Broncos’ outside pass rush.

Clark had another strong postseason for the Chiefs in 2022, registering 2.5 sacks in three games. But in the past three regular seasons, Clark had been held to 6.0, 4.5 and 5.0 sacks.

A productive season from Clark -- whose 13.5 postseason sacks rank third all time behind just Willie McGinist (16.0) and Bruce Smith (14.5) -- and fellow edge rusher Randy Gregory will be pivotal to the Denver defense in 2023.

5. KJ and Mims

When the Broncos made Oklahoma’s speedy receiver Marvin Mims Jr. their first selection in the 2023 draft, No. 63 overall, there was reason to speculate the team’s decision-makers had given up on KJ Hamler, their oft-injured speedy receiver who had but 42 catches and 3 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

But Hamler reworked his contract to give the Broncos’ financial protection against another injury, a move that could mean Payton envisions the possibility of utilizing two speed guys. Hamler is expected to be cleared to participate in camp after he was sidelined/limited with a torn pec injury during the offseason.

A receiver group featuring Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Mims and Hamler, plus tight end Greg Dulcich could make the Broncos’ passing game the strongest its been since the Demaryius Thomas/Emmanuel Sanders years.

6. Kicker

Elliott Fry, 28, was accurate during his three-week offseason audition although leg strength is a reason why he has just 6 field goal attempts (making 5) through his first six professional years.

Brett Maher, 33, has an extremely strong leg but inconsistent accuracy is likely why he’s been a full-time kicker for only three of his first 10 professional seasons.

The Broncos counted on McManus the previous 9 seasons but after his release in May, a kick-off competition will add some spice when camp reaches its dog days.

7. Rookies

Besides Mims, third-round linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Riley Moss will also be brought along during camp and the preseason as both figure to get their share of playing time. Sixth-round safety JL Skinner, seventh-round center Alex Forsyth and the undrafted McLaughlin will also be worth watching.

8. Kareem and Sterns

This figures to be the top position battle in camp. Jackson has been the starting safety opposite Justin Simmons the previous four years and is back for a fifth season at age 35. But only $152,500 of his $2.67 million contract is guaranteed heading into camp and football teams always try to move in youth where they can. Caden Sterns is 23, in his third NFL season, and has flashed starter ability when healthy.

But is Sterns ready to make the leap from part-time safety to starter? And can he make it through a 17-game schedule? Sterns missed two games as a rookie and the final 12 games last year because of a hip injury that required surgery.

9. Payton and Paton

Everything has been smooth in the working relationship between the first-year head coach Sean Payton and third-year general manager George Paton. But working together will be tested again when camp and the preseason ends and they have to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players.