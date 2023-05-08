9NEWS announces Broncos preseason broadcast team

The Denver Broncos' preseason slate begins Friday on 9NEWS and the 9NEWS+ streaming app.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' hometown television partner 9NEWS has announced the broadcast team for the 2023 preseason.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analyst Ryan Harris.

9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

The Broncos kick off the preseason Friday, Aug. 11, on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS+ streaming app, for those in 9NEWS' viewing area.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Russell Wilson and the starters will play Friday in the first preseason game.

This is the 13th season that 9NEWS has been the Broncos' hometown television partner.

Broncos preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 11 at Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m.

