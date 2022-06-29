9NEWS will be Broncos' hometown television partner as part of multi-year extension

9NEWS will air 3 preseason games for the 2022 season and produce unique programming like “Broncos Huddle with Coach Nathaniel Hackett” and “Game Day Live."

DENVER — 9NEWS will remain the hometown television partner for the Denver Broncos, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos agreed to a multi-year extension with 9NEWS, which has served as the team's flagship television station since 2011.

As part of the agreement, 9NEWS will air three preseason games and produce plenty of unique local programming such as “Broncos Huddle with Coach Nathaniel Hackett,” “Game Day Live,” “Broncos Tonight,” “Broncos Sideline Stories with Jim Saccomano” and quarterly Broncos specials.

“What a tremendously exciting day for all of us at 9NEWS. To have the Broncos continuing their partnership and relationship with 9NEWS is amazing,” said Mark Cornetta, 9NEWS president and general manager. “A new coach with a new team presents a number of unique and innovative programming opportunities. The 9NEWS sports staff, including Rod Mackey and Broncos Insider Mike Klis along with Jacob Tobey, Arielle Orsuto and Scotty Gange, will put fans in the locker room, in the huddle and on the 50-yard line with award-winning stories. We’re all looking forward to working with the Denver Broncos and their organization to give Broncos Country and the people of Colorado the best coverage in more places than ever before.”

9NEWS will carry three of the Broncos’ preseason games:

Aug. 13, vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 20, vs. Buffalo Bills

Aug. 27, vs. Minnesota Vikings

In addition, 9NEWS is scheduled to air two regular season “Sunday Night Football” games as national broadcasts:

Sept. 25, vs. San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 11, vs. Kansas City Chiefs

“We are excited to extend our broadcast partnership with 9NEWS,” said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman. “9NEWS has consistently delivered our fans a top-shelf broadcast for Broncos’ preseason games and will continue to provide fans with exclusive programming about the team.”

More information on Broncos programming will be released at a later date.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.