DENVER — Remember 'Tebow Mania'? Of course, everyone does.

That phenomenon began on this day (April 22) 10 years ago when the Denver Broncos selected Florida quarterback Tim Tebow in the first round (25th overall) of the 2010 NFL draft.

The Broncos actually had two first-round picks in that draft, and selected Demaryius Thomas three picks earlier at 22nd overall.

Tebow and Thomas would link up for one of the most iconic playoff moments in Broncos history when they connected for an 80-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime in the 2012 playoffs.

RELATED: On this day in sports: Patrick Roy plays his final NHL game

RELATED: On this day in sports: Rockies President Keli McGregor passes away

RELATED: On this day in sports: Ubaldo Jimenez throws first no-hitter in Rockies history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports