On this day in sports: Broncos trade for John Elway

DENVER — This day (May 2) in sports is one of the most significant in Denver Broncos history.

It's the day legendary quarterback John Elway joined the organization in 1983.

The Broncos made history when they traded first-round draft pick Chris Hinton, Mark Hermann and a first-round pick in the 1984 draft to the Colts for their future franchise QB.

Elway would lead Denver to five Super Bowls, winning back-to-back championships his final two seasons. He was named MVP in Super Bowl XXXIII.