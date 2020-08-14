No preseason? No problem. Tune into 'The Thrilogy'

Relive the Broncos most recent Lombardi Trophy run on KTVD Channel 20.

DENVER — Are you bummed there are no preseason games? Need a football fix? Well, 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos have you covered!

9NEWS will be showing "The Thrilogy": Three games, three victories and a third world championship.

The replays will air on three consecutive Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m. on KTVD, Channel 20 and on Comcast/Xfinity channel 5 and 657.

On Aug. 22 you can watch the 2015 Divisional Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Denver escaped Pittsburgh in a thrilling game to move to football's version of the Final Four.

The following Saturday, Aug. 29, is a good one, the final showdown between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in the 2015 AFC Championship game between the Broncos and New England Patriots.

The winner heads to Super Bowl 50.

What. A. Game.

Once you recover from re-watching (for the 126th time) Denver send the Brady Bunch home, you can watch the underdog Broncos go to the Bay Area and tame the Panthers on Sept. 5.

Who can forget Von Miller's incredible performance?

The Denver linebacker amazed the football world with his iconic strip sack on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, earning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors. That 'No-Fly Zone' Broncos defense was at its best, holding the Panthers to just 10 points.

Denver's defense helped bring home the third Super Bowl title in franchise history, and allowed Peyton Manning to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after his final game before retiring.

Relive all of the best moments from the 2015 Broncos season with 9NEWS and KTVD!