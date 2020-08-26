9NEWS to air two-hour Broncos practice from Empower Field

"Inside Broncos Training Camp" airs Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 from Broncos practice at Empower Field.

DENVER — Even though Denver Broncos Training Camp is closed to in-person viewing this year, fans can get an even closer look at camp this weekend.

"Inside Broncos Training Camp," a two-hour special from Broncos practice at Empower Field at Mile High, will air Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

The special will be hosted by 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey, 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis and Colorado Buffaloes legend and 15-year NFL veteran Chad Brown.

"Inside Broncos Training Camp" will also have interviews with Broncos players, Broncos General Manager John Elway, Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio, 2020 Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and more.

Fans in the Denver television market can also watch on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

This Sunday, Broncos fans can relive the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Broncos and New England Patriots.

The game, which featured a final showdown between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, airs Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

Due to NFL licensing restrictions, a restricted live stream for those in the Denver area will be available on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

Broncos programming continues on Thursday, Sept. 3, when Broncos Country can watch the Broncos capture their third Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl 50 will air at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20.

