A look back at the fleeting but beautiful moments when Broncos Twitter thought Aaron Rodgers was coming to Denver

For a while, Denver Broncos fans had a glimmer of hope that Aaron Rodgers could be traded to Denver. Then Mike Klis shut it down.

DENVER — To be a Denver Broncos fan is to have hope. To wait for a winning season, wait to lose, and wait for an absolution that may never come (this quote came loosely from an elderly "Rose Dawson" in Titanic).

Those hopeful moments hit a boiling point on Thursday night, when some sports reporters began to speculate that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was seeking to leave the Green Bay Packers, and that the Denver Broncos might just be where the Super Bowl winning quarterback would land.

For two hours, Denver Broncos fans felt a type of optimism that perhaps hasn't been felt in the Mile High City since Peyton Manning took the team to the Super Bowl five long years ago.

But alas, Denver Broncos Insider Mike Klis said this dream was not to be, that night anyway.

While there are various reports out there on Aaron Rodgers and Broncos, I'm told Broncos are not in talks with Green Bay. All Broncos brass in war room gearing up for draft. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 30, 2021

This happened eight minutes after Kyle Clark lit a prayer candle in his basement, something he would later extinguish.

For eight minutes, we all felt alive. pic.twitter.com/17uyG6awzC — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) April 30, 2021

And on Friday, the Green Bay Packers general manager put another nail in the coffin and said the organization was not interested in trading their star quarterback.

Look: it's easy to be sad that it's over, but it's healthier to be glad the Aaron Rodgers excitement happened at all.

Here are some of the best tweets from Broncos Country about what turned out to simply be nothing more than a rumor.

The prayers

Broncos fans made their hope known.

Welcome to our prayer circle



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Aaron Rodgers

🕯 To 🕯

Denver

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Jordan🦋 (@jordanandersm) April 29, 2021

The offer no sane person could ever refuse

The offer still stands. If the @Broncos need to sweeten the pot to acquire Aaron Rodgers, my 2015 Kia Optima EX is still available. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/x4HJJIPPpe — Christian Torres (@BroncoChris1970) April 30, 2021

The persuasion

#AaronRodgers here’s why you should join the @Broncos:



-quick DIRECT flights to L.A. so you can still host @Jeopardy

-less oxygen but your cardio will be awesome at sea level

-people don’t wear cheese on their heads, we just eat cheese like normal people

-#Denver>>>>>#GreenBay https://t.co/2w9nH0ey7O — Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) April 30, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is the exact gift that the city of Denver deserves for the Nolan Arenado catastrophe — Kyle (@MileHighKyle27) April 29, 2021

“You will trade Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos.” pic.twitter.com/f6MYRvdKAV — Dennis Pleuss (@Dennis_Pleuss) April 30, 2021

what denver would look like today if the broncos had traded for aaron rodgers last night pic.twitter.com/qC84FSgvUS — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 30, 2021

The memes

With all of their draft picks the Denver Broncos select:



Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/gEBhHiK5xW — Sofía Ramírez (@SofiRmz8) April 29, 2021

First look at Aaron Rodgers with Denver. pic.twitter.com/tLOtNUUuM4 — Trento (@TrentoHunter) April 30, 2021

The Broncos to Teddy Bridgewater when they learned Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay pic.twitter.com/9N5xe3OH1s — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) April 30, 2021

Me if the Broncos don't get Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/gmw3bivKxN — Mark Springer: Radio Machine (@MarkAMark) April 30, 2021

That one Kansas City fan that always chimes in ...

Todays forecast in Denver:



High of 81 low of 48 and a 0% chance of Aaron Rodgers. — KC Football Guy (@KC_Football_Guy) April 30, 2021

The realization that it's all over

Those 14 minutes when we thought Aaron Rodgers might come to Denver was the high point of Broncos football in the last 5 years — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) April 30, 2021

I feel like I had a really weird dream and just woke up. There was a solid two hours where the Broncos were going to get Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/pyL50lBe2O — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) April 30, 2021

And a question that many of us wish had an actual answer (and wasn't just a joke on Twitter)

What is your favorite memory of Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the Denver Broncos? — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) April 30, 2021