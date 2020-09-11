Broncos' Albert O suffers season-ending knee injury

Rookie tight end went down in third quarter of Broncos' game Sunday at Atlanta. Okwuegbunam had 11 catches for 121 yards in last 4 games.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have lost rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for the rest of the season after an MRI exam Monday revealed a torn ACL in his right knee, sources told 9NEWS.

He suffered the injury while making a 7-yard catch to convert a third-and-6 late in the third quarter of the Broncos 34-27 loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has artificial turf.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Missouri, where he was a favorite red-zone target of quarterback Drew Lock, Okwuegbunam was inactive through the Broncos’ first four games, then started making contributions as a receiver in the next four. He was a huge contributor in the Broncos’ rally from 21 points down to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30 last Sunday as he caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lock, plus drew two pass interference penalties on the final, game-winning drive.

Okwuegbunam finishes his first year with 11 catches for 121 yards.

Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Falcons 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

And so the Broncos’ long list of season-ending injuries continues (see list). Albert O, as he’s called, will become the 13th player on the Broncos’ injured reserve list. Four other players were on IR earlier this season but have returned. The IR list includes such stars as Von Miller, Courtland Sutton and Jurrell Casey.

Players currently on injured reserve (12):

Barron, Mark

Beck, Andrew

Bellamy, LeVante

Butt, Jake

Casey, Jurrell

Fort, Austin

Miller, Von

Purcell, Mike

Strnad, Justin

Sutton, Courtland

Tuszka, Derrek

Wilkinson, Elijah

Currently on reserve/non-football injury (1):

Harris, Jonathan

Returned from injured reserve (4):

Bouye, A.J.

Calitro, Austin

Jones, Dre’Mont

Walker, DeMarcus

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.