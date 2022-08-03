Broncos re-sign Beck, Anderson, tender Rypien, Griffith but set Diontae Spencer free

Hackett's offense promises to use the fullback more than the Broncos did the past 2 years. Beck returns for the fourth season. Broncos also don't tender Schlottmann.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and offensive play-caller was good for Broncos fullback Andrew Beck.

All Beck needed to do was make sure he returned after his initial three-year contract expired after the 2021 season.

A restricted free agent, Beck and the Broncos bypassed what would have been a $2.54 million original round tender and instead agreed on a one-year extension that will include a signing bonus.

It was a busy Sunday for the Broncos and their restricted free agents. Sources told 9NEWS the Broncos also re-signed backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, but didn't tender returner Diontae Spencer and backup guard/center Austin Schlottmann. Spencer and Schlottmann are now unrestricted free agents.

The Broncos also tendered minimum salaries to three of their exclusive rights free agents -- quarterback Brett Rypien, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and backup safety P.J. Locke.

As an undrafted rookie from Texas in 2019, Beck, whom the Broncos claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots prior to the setting of the season-opening roster, played 230 offensive snaps in the Rich Scangarello West Coast offense, or 23 percent. His playing time fell off significantly to 66 and 55 snaps, respectively, in Pat Shurmur's one-back offense the previous two seasons.

But Hackett will use the fullback as Scangarello did as their offenses are similar.

"I sure hope you're right,'' Beck said, as he was driving somewhere between Texas and his Denver-area home Sunday. "I've enjoyed my conversations with coach Hackett and all the coaches. My wife and I said after the season we wanted to stay in Denver. She loves working there and I love playing there. We're excited."

Beck, who grew up as the son of a career Army man, lived in 11 places, including a couple years in Colorado Springs, before he attended college at the University of Texas. He received the NFL's Salute to Service Award this past season.

In a rare hat trick feat as a rookie, Beck once had a pass (a lateral to Phillip Lindsay was ruled a forward pass), a catch and rushing attempt in the same game against the Detroit Lions. For the most part, he has served as a lead blocker, either from the fullback or H-back formation, for Lindsay, Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams the past three years.

Anderson, who is about to turn 26, was also undrafted out of Texas in 2019 and initially signed as a college free agent with New England. He wound up on the Jets' practice squad and signed away by the Broncos on October 1, 2019.

He played in 27 games for the Broncos the past two seasons with five starts combined at both left and right tackle.

Spencer, who will soon turn 30, was the Broncos' primary punt and kick returner the past three years. He ranked third in the NFL in kickoff returns with a 29.1-yard average in 2019 and was second in punt returns in 2020 with a 15.8-yard average. But he struggled in both categories along with the rest of Broncos' special teams in 2021, averaging just 17.1 yards in kickoff returns and 7.9 yards on punt returns.

Schlottmann, 26, was undrafted out of TCU in 2018. After spending his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad, he played in 42 of 49 games the past three seasons, starting 7 games.

Rypien, 25, was undrafted out of Boise State in 2019. He has split time between the practice squad and active roster the past three years, although he had just one start -- and won it against the Jets in game 4 of the 2020 season.

Griffith, 25, was undrafted out of Indiana State in 2020. He was traded from the 49ers to the Broncos prior to the start of the 2021 season and after serving as a core special teamer most of the season, started the final four games and played well, recording 40 tackles.

Locke, 25, has played in 31 of 33 games the past two seasons, mostly as a core special teamer.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.