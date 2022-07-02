Broncos' Andrew Beck wins NFL's Salute to Service Award

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL's commitment to recognize and honor the military community.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck is the winner of the 11th annual Salute to Service Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Presented annually by the NFL and USAA, the Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

“To win this award means so much to me. Working with the military and giving back to them is something I’m passionate about,” said Beck. “I grew up in a military family, so I know the things that they go through. My dad [who is in the military] is such a big role model to me. This will be a memory I cherish for the rest of my life.”

As the recipient, USAA will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL will match USAA's donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Freedom Service Dogs and the USO—two nonprofits hand-selected by Beck.

Beck will also receive a specially designed military challenge coin, which recognizes his commitment to the military.

Beck was nominated for the award in November for a second-straight year.

Last month, Beck was announced alongside Baltimore Ravens Legend Jarret Johnson and Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham as the three finalists for the award.

Beck has partnered with America’s Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project.

“Coming from a military family thanks to his father’s service, Andrew Beck definitely knows that the military community needs our support, and he has admirably used his platform as an NFL player to give back to his fellow military families and those who choose to wear the uniform,” Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs said. “We thank Andrew for continuing to serve all those who serve and are pleased to honor him as the recipient of this year's ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.’”

In total, Beck has reached more than 400 military families through his strategic outreach, the Broncos said. Beck grew up in a military family; his father is a former colonel in the U.S. Army.

In 2021, Beck partnered with USO Colorado to host a military appreciation barbeque for military families at Fort Carson–the same base where his family once was stationed.

