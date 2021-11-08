x
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos nominate Andrew Beck for 'Salute to Service Award'

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL's commitment to recognize and honor the military community.
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected fullback/tight end, Andrew Beck, as the team’s nominee for the 2021 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

It is the second-consecutive year that Beck received this honor on behalf of the team. The Broncos said Beck has shown a commitment to supporting military service members and their families throughout his three seasons in Denver. 

Presented annually by the NFL and USAA, the Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Beck has partnered with America’s Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project.

In total, Beck has reached more than 400 military families through his strategic outreach, the Broncos said.

Beck grew up in a military family; his father is a former colonel in the U.S. Army.

In 2021, Beck partnered with USO Colorado to host a military appreciation barbeque for military families at Fort Carson–the same base where his family once was stationed.

To read more about Beck's nomination, visit NFL.com/salute.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos fullback Andrew Beck reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

