Broncos' Andrew Beck is one of 3 finalists for NFL's service award

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL's commitment to recognize and honor the military community.

DENVER — Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has been named a finalist for the 2021 Salute to Service Award.

Beck joins the Baltimore Ravens' Jarret Johnson and Chicago Bears' Jimmy Graham as the three finalists for the award.

Presented annually by the NFL and USAA, the Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. The Salute to Service Award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Beck was nominated for the award in November for a second-straight year.

Beck has partnered with America’s Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project.

“From advocacy and support to our currently serving military to ensuring our veterans successfully transition with employment after their service as well as supporting military children, all three finalists for the eleventh annual ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA’ should be recognized for their commitment to America’s military community,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs.

“We thank and deeply appreciate Jarret, Jimmy, and Andrew for joining USAA in always honoring and serving our military, veterans, and their families, and encourage all Americans to follow their lead in participating in acts of service and support for our military.”

In total, Beck has reached more than 400 military families through his strategic outreach, the Broncos said. Beck grew up in a military family; his father is a former colonel in the U.S. Army.

In 2021, Beck partnered with USO Colorado to host a military appreciation barbeque for military families at Fort Carson–the same base where his family once was stationed.

To read more about Beck's nomination, visit NFL.com/salute.

We're proud to announce that Andrew Beck has been named a finalist for the 2021 #SaluteToService Award presented by @USAA.



RT to congratulate him on this tremendous honor!



📰 » https://t.co/Y3bFzRTkkT pic.twitter.com/f7Yi9yrmVz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 20, 2022

Ravens Legend Jarret Johnson has been named a finalist for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award 💜https://t.co/LapfPlRiu4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.