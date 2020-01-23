MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator.

Kubiak won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos as a coach. He was the offensive coordinator for their first two championships and most recently the head coach of the Super Bowl 50 winning team.

He fills the Minnesota vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski's departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The widely expected move was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.

Kubiak served as offensive adviser and assistant to coach Mike Zimmer this past season.

Kubiak's playbook helped spur quarterback Kirk Cousins to a career-best season. Zimmer sought continuity with the replacement for Stefanski.

