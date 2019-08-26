ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos cleared two roster spots in a big way Monday morning by releasing veterans Zach Kerr and Dekoda Watson.

Both roster moves were first reported by 9NEWS.

The Broncos had made a small investment in both. Kerr, who had been a Broncos’ rotational defensive lineman the previous two years, was re-signed in March to a two-year, $5 million contract that included a $600,000 signing bonus.

“It’s part of the business, the writing was on the wall,'' said Kerr, who was notified of his release during a short meeting Monday morning with Matt Russell, the Broncos' director of player personnel. "I kind of knew it from the weeks in camp. I felt it. I don’t personally think I play bad or practiced bad. I felt like I did a good enough job to make the team but business is business.”

The Broncos brought back Watson -- an outside linebacker who otherwise made his mark as a core special team player -- during the NFL Draft in April by trading back from their pick early in the fifth round to San Francisco’s late sixth-round selection.

General manager John Elway, though, seems to be following the blueprint of Broncos’ late-owner Pat Bowlen by not letting finances or trade compensation get in the way of constructing the best 53-man roster possible. After Mr. B passed in June, Elway said the owner’s legacy with the team could be summed up with how Bowlen “ran the team with his heart, not his pocketbook.’’

Denver Broncos linebacker Dekoda Watson (56) during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AP

Watson was made expendable by the emergence of undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Reed. The Broncos are also pleased with fifth-round rookie linebacker Justin Hollins. Reed and Hollins are expected to become the backups to the team’s premier edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

Watson is 31 and seeking to make it for a 10th NFL season. Hollins and Reed are both 23-year-old rookies. Teams are always trying to get younger.

RELATED: Uncertainty on Todd Davis' return has Broncos looking for linebacker help

"I get it,'' Watson said. Although he had been cut four times before, Watson said, “This one is kind of weird right here because the way the offseason and camp was going, it seemed like it was going well. I really was. It would be one thing if I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do but I thought the preseason was going well.’’

Kerr was passed up on the depth chart by third-round rookie Dre’Mont Jones and third-year defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker as the top backups to starters Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris and Adam Gotsis.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) is hit by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr (92) and linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

AP

With only five defensive linemen dressing on game day, the Broncos didn’t want to carry Kerr on their 53-man roster as it would have guaranteed his $1.5 million salary.

“I get it," Kerr said. "I’m more upset that I’m not going to be around the guys. As far as the business side, I’m at peace. I’m not going to talk bad about the Broncos. I knew what I signed up for when I started playing in the NFL. First time getting released by a team so that (stinks). It’s a weird feeling but I think I’ll land on my feet and I’ve got to go out there and prove them wrong again.’’

The team also saved $1.5 million by releasing Watson so while the team had made a decent investment in both players during the offseason, they also saved a combined $3 million by releasing them before the season.

RELATED: John Grant Jr. breaks MLL career regular-season scoring record in Outlaws win

RELATED: 'Taste of the Broncos' returns in September

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports