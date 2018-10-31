ENGLEWOOD — At the halfway point of the season, the Broncos have a good chance of sweeping the NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

Running back Phillip Lindsay on offense and edge rusher Bradley Chubb on defense.

“That would be a great moment, especially if I was able to do it with my rookie teammate,’’ Lindsay said.

Should Lindsay, who leads all rookies in rushing, and Chubb, who leads all rookies in sacks, capture both awards, it would be the first time one team captured both the offensive and defensive honors since?

Last year, when, the Saints had running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore win their respective top rookie honors. But before that it hadn’t happened since the first year of the rookie award in 1967, when the Detroit Lions had offensive rookie Mel Farr and defensive rookie Lem Barney.

Chubb has 7.0 sacks through eight games. His chief competitors for top defensive rookie are Indianapolis outside linebacker Darius Leonard, who leads the NFL with 88 tackles and also has 4.0 sacks and three force fumbles, Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who has three interceptions and 60 tackles, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who has three picks.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft and Chubb went No. 5. Has Chubb started thinking about the Defensive Rookie of the Year award?

“Nah, not really,’’ he said. “We’re halfway, but just trying to take it one game at a time and the awards and accolades take care of themselves.

“Last year, when I got all the defensive player of the year stuff (in college), I had a straight focus, straight mindset and didn’t let it bother me.’’

Lindsay’s competition is pretty much New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley with Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley on the outside. Lindsay leads all rookies with 531 yards rushing. Barkley is second with 519 yards, but Lindsay is averaging a full yard better per carry (5.7 to 4.7).

“Barkley’s a good dude,’’ Lindsay said. “The good thing about him is he’s catching, too. At the end of the day, I feel like I’m the best out there, too.’’

Barkley does lead all rookies with 497 receiving yards while Lindsay has 136.

That Lindsay is even competing with Barkley for Offensive Rookie of the Year is an upset as Barkley was the No. 2 overall draft pick “and I’m number none,’’ Lindsay said, referring to what is said about undrafted players.

“It just goes to show you how much of a joke the combine is,’’ said Lindsay, who wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine earlier this year. “Maybe, the people who didn’t invite me to the combine, I’ll invite them to mine.’’

PHOTOS | Phillip Lindsay Through the Years
01 / 43
Sep 27, 2014; Berkeley, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball on a punt return against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 43
Sep 20, 2014; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Hawaii Warriors at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 43
Nov 1, 2014; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) fumbles the football in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 43
Nov 8, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Arizona won 38-20. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 43
Nov 8, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Arizona won 38-20. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 43
Nov 22, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Jordan Gehrke (7) hands the ball off to running back Phillip Lindsay (23) against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 43
Oct 10, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs with the ball during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils won 48-23. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 43
Sep 19, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball against Colorado State Rams safety Trent Matthews (16) in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 43
Oct 17, 2015; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Arizona won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 43
Oct 24, 2015; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive tackle Kyle Peko (99) stops Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 43
Sep 17, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines cornerback Brandon Watson (28) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (42) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 45-28. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 43
Sep 24, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) hands the ball off to Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 43
Sep 24, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Aaron Haigler (64) blocks for running back Phillip Lindsay (23) against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 43
October 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 43
Nov 3, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) celebrates his touchdown with tight end George Frazier (5) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 43
Nov 3, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) attempts to tackle Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 43
Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 43
Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) warms up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 43
Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (6) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Colorado won 49-24. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 43
Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 43
Nov 19, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) rushes with the ball past running back Phillip Lindsay (23) in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Cougars 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 43
Nov 19, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 43
December 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) is congratulated by offensive lineman Tim Lynott (56) for scoring a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter in the Pac-12 championship at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 43
Nov 26, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) celebrates the win over the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Utes 27-22. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 43
December 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) scores a touchdown against Washington Huskies defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) during the first quarter in the Pac-12 championship at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 43
Dec 29, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) avoids the tackle of Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jordan Sterns (13) during the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 43
Dec 29, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 43
Sep 9, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs through the tackle of Texas State Bobcats linebacker Frankie Griffin (18) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 43
Sep 16, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball in the second half against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 43
September 30, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) celebrates with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Devin Ross (2) his touchdown scoed against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 43
Oct 7, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 43
Oct 7, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball as quarterback Steven Montez (12) celebrates in the background against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 43
Oct 21, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) stiff arms Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu (51) during the second half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
34 / 43
Oct 7, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) dives for extra yardage as Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. (19) makes the tackle at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
35 / 43
Nov 4, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) warms up prior to facing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
36 / 43
Nov 4, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) warms up prior to facing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
37 / 43
Nov 4, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 43
Nov 25, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 43
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas III (29) tackles Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 43
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 43
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 43
Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria (40) celebrates with running back Phillip Lindsay (2) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
43 / 43
Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (2) runs through the tackle of Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
