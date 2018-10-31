ENGLEWOOD — At the halfway point of the season, the Broncos have a good chance of sweeping the NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

Running back Phillip Lindsay on offense and edge rusher Bradley Chubb on defense.

“That would be a great moment, especially if I was able to do it with my rookie teammate,’’ Lindsay said.

Should Lindsay, who leads all rookies in rushing, and Chubb, who leads all rookies in sacks, capture both awards, it would be the first time one team captured both the offensive and defensive honors since?

Last year, when, the Saints had running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore win their respective top rookie honors. But before that it hadn’t happened since the first year of the rookie award in 1967, when the Detroit Lions had offensive rookie Mel Farr and defensive rookie Lem Barney.

Chubb has 7.0 sacks through eight games. His chief competitors for top defensive rookie are Indianapolis outside linebacker Darius Leonard, who leads the NFL with 88 tackles and also has 4.0 sacks and three force fumbles, Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who has three interceptions and 60 tackles, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who has three picks.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft and Chubb went No. 5. Has Chubb started thinking about the Defensive Rookie of the Year award?

“Nah, not really,’’ he said. “We’re halfway, but just trying to take it one game at a time and the awards and accolades take care of themselves.

“Last year, when I got all the defensive player of the year stuff (in college), I had a straight focus, straight mindset and didn’t let it bother me.’’

Lindsay’s competition is pretty much New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley with Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley on the outside. Lindsay leads all rookies with 531 yards rushing. Barkley is second with 519 yards, but Lindsay is averaging a full yard better per carry (5.7 to 4.7).

“Barkley’s a good dude,’’ Lindsay said. “The good thing about him is he’s catching, too. At the end of the day, I feel like I’m the best out there, too.’’

Barkley does lead all rookies with 497 receiving yards while Lindsay has 136.

That Lindsay is even competing with Barkley for Offensive Rookie of the Year is an upset as Barkley was the No. 2 overall draft pick “and I’m number none,’’ Lindsay said, referring to what is said about undrafted players.

“It just goes to show you how much of a joke the combine is,’’ said Lindsay, who wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine earlier this year. “Maybe, the people who didn’t invite me to the combine, I’ll invite them to mine.’’

