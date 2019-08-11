DENVER — Are you a Colorado sports fan? Check out these two podcasts (they're free!) featuring Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche content.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis hosts this podcast which features interviews with current players (including Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Dionate Spencer, Chad Brown, Justin Simmons and Chris Harris Jr.), game previews, the latest headlines and more. Klis' Mike Drop also offers a quick game recap following each Broncos game.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app by searching for "Klis' Mike Drop" (or cheat and click the links below!). You can also listen on 9news.com.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers (follow them on Twitter) who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

New episodes drop every Tuesday and feature game talk, the fan experience and feature guests from diehard fans to fan-favorites (seriously, even Avs Captain Gabriel Landeskog hung out in the studio!)

Conor McGahey, the radio voice of the Avs, defenseman Ryan Graves and even the emergency backup goalie (yes, it's a thing) have been on the show.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Bonus: True-crime

Season 3 of BLAME, a true-crime/investigative podcast from 9NEWS is in production. You can listen to seasons 1 and 2 on your (you guessed it) favorite podcast app!

