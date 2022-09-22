Former 9NEWS meteorologist to perform anthem at Broncos game

The Broncos are playing their biggest game so far this season in front of a national audience.

DENVER — A former Colorado meteorologist is set to perform the national anthem before "Sunday Night Football" in Denver.

Belen De Leon, a meteorologist with NBC4 in Los Angeles and a member of the 9NEWS weather team from 2012 to 2018, will sing the anthem at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

"See you Sunday," De Leon tweeted.

The Denver Broncos (1-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on "Sunday Night Football."

Coverage of the nationally televised broadcast begins at 5 p.m. on 9NEWS with kickoff at scheduled for 6:20 p.m. MT.

Tickets

Some tickets for Sunday's game are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Sunny and mild, high 76; clear skies overnight, low around 49.

