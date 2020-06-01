DENVER — Colorado sports and sports media legend Alfred "Big Al" Williams has agreed to a five-year broadcast extension with iHeartMedia Denver’s KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.

Williams has co-hosted "Big Al & JoJo" with JoJo Turnbeaugh each weekday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. since September 2019.

“Big Al has set the standard for afternoon drive radio,” said Tim Hager, President of iHeartMedia Denver. “This long-term renewal is a testament to Al’s impact and importance to iHeartMedia, KOA, our partners and his legion of fans throughout Colorado. Not only is he a tremendous talent and a great man, but he is the type of guy who you want on your team no matter what you are doing and we are so glad he’s a part of our team.”

Williams previously spent 15 years at KKFN 104.3 The Fan, co-hosting "The Drive" with Darren McKee before departing in February 2019.

RELATED: Alfred Williams returns to Denver airwaves as part of KOA's new program lineup

“I’m happy and excited to sign a multi-year extension with one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the world,” said Big Al. “I’ve learned so much in a short time about the strength of iHeart and I’ve met radio giants and artists that would make anyone blush. I’m still learning about all the areas that I can contribute to and I’m amazed by the many opportunities this role gives me to connect with the Denver community and do what I love."

RELATED: Dave Logan, KOA agree on 10-year extension

iHeartMedia Denver

A standout on the CU football teams that played in back-to-back national championship games following the 1989-90 seasons, Williams was a Denver Bronco during their back-to-back Super Bowl title seasons of 1997-98.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports